Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.82.

Boeing stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.88. 3,202,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,523. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

