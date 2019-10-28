MYR Group (MYRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYRG stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

