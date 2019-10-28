Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 target price on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MYOV. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,777. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 169.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,272,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 274,745 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $7,733,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

