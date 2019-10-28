MVL Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $139,410.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology, IDEX, CoinBene and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040335 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.71 or 0.05507283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032561 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cashierest, IDEX, CoinBene, IDCM and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.