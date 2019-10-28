Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE:MSI traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.32. 14,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,178. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$23.64 and a twelve month high of C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 230.37.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$212.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. CIBC upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

