Morgan Stanley Sells 20,233 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after buying an additional 1,401,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 85.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after buying an additional 658,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 836.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 997,608 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 829,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Shares of TS opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.