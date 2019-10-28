Morgan Stanley Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.95% of Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWW opened at $69.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $70.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

