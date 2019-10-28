Morgan Stanley Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO opened at $67.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Wellington Shields lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.