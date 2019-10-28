Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBD. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

