Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 76,400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 122,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 38,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 703,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 162,509 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. 929,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,661,988. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

