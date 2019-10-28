Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 21,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.00.

Shares of ISRG traded up $9.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $558.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,634. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.55 and a 200 day moving average of $516.61. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,583. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

