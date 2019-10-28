Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $154.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,253,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $97,377.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,249.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,879 shares of company stock valued at $39,943,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.