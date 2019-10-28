Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 285.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 60.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 179.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 633,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.96. 12,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,933. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.