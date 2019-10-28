Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $44,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

