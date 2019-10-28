Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 990,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 221,733 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 164,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. 418,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.