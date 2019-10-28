Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAP opened at $56.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

