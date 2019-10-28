Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.65 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007810 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00215649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.01487848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00117755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

