Mizuho Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,207.06.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded up $10.67 on Friday, hitting $1,772.00. 192,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,771.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,844.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.