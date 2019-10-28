Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Buys 2,080,592 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080,592 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.49% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $36,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,325,000 after buying an additional 7,159,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,625,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after buying an additional 2,869,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.