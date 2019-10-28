Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 635 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

