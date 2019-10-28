Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $64.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlesex Water an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

