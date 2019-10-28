Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $158.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cleveland Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.72.

MSFT stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.07. 1,783,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,964,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,757 shares of company stock worth $43,171,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

