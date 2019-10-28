Microsoft Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.73 on Monday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,171,718 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

