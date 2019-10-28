Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.93 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.62.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. 1,790,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

