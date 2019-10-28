Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $221,600,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

