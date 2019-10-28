Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86,402 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $221,600,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of MCHP opened at $93.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

