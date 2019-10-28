Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.94

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and traded as high as $108.90. Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 33,432 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Martin Warner sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £565,000 ($738,272.57).

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

