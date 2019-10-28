Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.67 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.67 ($0.48), approximately 25,719 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.47).

The company has a market cap of $259.81 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

About Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

