Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

MXCYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

MXCYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.