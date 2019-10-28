Metronome Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $374,896.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00005841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $33.94 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00211948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.01473636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00113991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,412,321 coins and its circulating supply is 9,650,197 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

