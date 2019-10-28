Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives $13.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on Mesa Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $7,660,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $2,182,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.67. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

