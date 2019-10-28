Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 6,800 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $94.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.