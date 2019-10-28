Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.01 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after acquiring an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

