Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.81 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,009 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 133,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,066,579 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

