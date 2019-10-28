Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 71,370 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 382.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,370 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter worth $182,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 265,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

