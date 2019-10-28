Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 38,339 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 388.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Total were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Total by 170.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

