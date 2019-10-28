Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 4,170 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,751,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,702,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $201.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.12. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.
LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
