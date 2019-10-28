Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 4,170 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,751,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,702,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $201.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.12. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

