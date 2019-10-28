Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,946 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 219.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 660,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 59.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 276,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of VOD opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.