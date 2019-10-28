Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,184 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $350,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,449.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,692 shares of company stock worth $32,862,319. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

