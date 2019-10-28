Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 284.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The Hackett Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

