Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $17,758,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 248,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth $923,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

In other news, Director Scott Minick acquired 9,818 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,955.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at $324,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 50,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,268 shares of company stock valued at $96,823. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. Chiasma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chiasma Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.