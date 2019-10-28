Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 672.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.04. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 736.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

