Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,685 Shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hallador Energy worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

HNRG stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Hallador Energy Co has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie bought 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

