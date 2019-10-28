Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $857.27 million.

MEDP stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. 669,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Medpace has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.