MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $27,947.00 and $101.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 239.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.