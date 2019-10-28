Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Shares Up 1.1%

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.78 ($4.10) and last traded at A$5.73 ($4.06), 52,502 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.67 ($4.02).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.41 million and a P/E ratio of 358.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Medical Developments International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

