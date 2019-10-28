MediBloc [QRC20] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,407.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.01952945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.86 or 0.02858273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00624723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00647609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00408755 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010677 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

