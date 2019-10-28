MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Set at $21.00 by Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 556,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $51,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 10,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,614.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,659.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and sold 136,732 shares worth $2,905,007. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 107,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 108,408 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

