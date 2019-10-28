MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 556,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. MaxLinear has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $888,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,303.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $752,214.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,051 shares in the company, valued at $833,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,175 shares of company stock valued at $998,488 and sold 136,732 shares valued at $2,905,007. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 56.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 99.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

