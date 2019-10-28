Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 41176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

